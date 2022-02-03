Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQFT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Presidio Property Trust had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Presidio Property Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

