Primas (PST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Primas has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00294659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

