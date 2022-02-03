Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

AWI opened at $98.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

