Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.