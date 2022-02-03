Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $39,461,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,561. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKLA stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

