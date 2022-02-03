Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 143,421 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,421 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.