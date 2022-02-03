Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

