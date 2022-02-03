Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $224,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $916,455,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $342,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $258,242,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 143.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,263,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,469 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

CNI stock opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

