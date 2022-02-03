Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Receives $21.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,752 shares of company stock valued at $70,685. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Professional by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Professional has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $282.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Professional will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

