Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BGAOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Proximus from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proximus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

