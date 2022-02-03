Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $114.80 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.