Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.53

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and traded as low as $28.21. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 71,976 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

