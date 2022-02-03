PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

PHM opened at $54.40 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

