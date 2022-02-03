PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Shares

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.40. 4,698,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

