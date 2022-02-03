Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFWM. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in First Foundation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.