Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Issued By KeyCorp

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.