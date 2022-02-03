Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

