Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for WSFS Financial Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

