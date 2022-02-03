Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for International Paper Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in International Paper by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.