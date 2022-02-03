Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after acquiring an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

