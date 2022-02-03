Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tuesday Morning Co. Issued By BWS Financial (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tuesday Morning in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUEM. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

