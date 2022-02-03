Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

MEOH stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Methanex by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Methanex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.