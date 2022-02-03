Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at about $31,069,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

