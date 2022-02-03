Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Archaea Energy Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

