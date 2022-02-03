QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QNTQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QNTQY stock remained flat at $$14.16 during midday trading on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.