Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.09.

QRVO traded down $7.99 on Thursday, reaching $135.56. 33,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.25. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

