Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q4 guidance to $2.94 EPS.
Shares of QRVO stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
