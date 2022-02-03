Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q4 guidance to $2.94 EPS.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.