QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.11. The stock had a trading volume of 356,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

