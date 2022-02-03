Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.33.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.97. 37,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

