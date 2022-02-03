Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.45 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $365.82 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca's total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 190,854,145,748 coins.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

