Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.02. 330,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 112,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 3,737.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.