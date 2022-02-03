Rainicorn Market Capitalization Tops $29.92 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $29.92 million and approximately $646,945.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.86 or 0.07097660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,604.88 or 0.99625378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.