Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $20.23

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $21.11. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

