Ranpak Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,570 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical daily volume of 379 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.71 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 358,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after purchasing an additional 544,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ranpak by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

