Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Trading Up 0.8%

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

About Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF)

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ratch Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratch Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.