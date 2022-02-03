Raymond James Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

