Raymond James Comments on Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 168,996 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 162,762 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

