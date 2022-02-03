RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 23,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,472. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

