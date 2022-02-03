Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. lowered shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.48.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$6.24 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.07. The firm has a market cap of C$489.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

