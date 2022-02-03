Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.19. 473,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average of $125.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 415.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 58.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

