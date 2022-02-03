Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of REPH opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $73.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,156 shares of company stock worth $8,593 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 3,877,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,467,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,200 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 488,464 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

