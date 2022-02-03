Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,177. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

