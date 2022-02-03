Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Up 37.3% in January

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWBYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 91,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,291. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Get Red White & Bloom Brands alerts:

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.