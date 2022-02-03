Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $222,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

