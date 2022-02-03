Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $622.85 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

