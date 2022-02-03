Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RF. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

RF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 588,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,255,245. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

