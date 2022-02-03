Regis (NYSE:RGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of RGS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,515. Regis has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regis by 165.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Regis by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 297.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 240,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regis by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

