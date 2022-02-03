Renaissance Group LLC Has $924,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $149.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

