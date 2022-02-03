Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Target by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Target by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 488,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,716,000 after acquiring an additional 248,939 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 170,844.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,545 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

NYSE TGT opened at $217.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

