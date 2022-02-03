Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in BOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BOX by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

